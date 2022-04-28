Hyman scores in overtime, Oilers rally to beat Sharks 5-4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored his career-high 27th goal of the season 1:37 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4. Ryan McLeod, Kailer Yamamoto, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored for the Oilers, who tied a franchise record for consecutive home games with a point, going 13-0-1 in their last 14 contests at Rogers Place. Edmonton has also won six of its last seven overall. Noah Gregor had two goals, and Scott Reedy and Nick Bonino also scored for the Sharks, who have lost two in a row as they wind down a season in which they missed the playoffs.