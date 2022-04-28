Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:04 PM

‘It’s a reunion’: Top 2 Packers picks from Georgia defense

KTVZ

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia. Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later. All three of the Packers’ first-round picks over the last two years have been Georgia defensive players. They took Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection last year.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content