Judge leads surging Yankees past sloppy Orioles 10-5

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles 10-5. Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu’s grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats. Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York’s four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned.