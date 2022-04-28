Lions draft Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 pick

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star. Detroit has an opportunity to add much-needed talent on both sides of the ball with the second pick in the draft, the last one in the first round along with six other selections. The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back. Jacksonville took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker No. 1 overall.