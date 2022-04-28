Minjee Lee takes early lead in Palos Verdes Championship

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko halfway through the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship. Coming off a third-place tie Sunday in the LA Open at Whilshire Country Club, Lee had a bogey-free round at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s West Coast swing. Lee won the Evian Championship last season for her first major title and sixth LPGA Tour victory. Ko had six straight birdies on Nos. 2-7 on her final nine. She stumbled to a tie for 21st last week after sharing the lead with winner Nasa Hataoka late in the third round at difficult Whilshire.