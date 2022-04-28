Nuggets eye deep playoff run next season with healthy team

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets spent the season playing without injured standouts Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. They still turned in a 48-win season and earned the No. 6 seed in the West. They were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in five games and now they’re looking forward to next season when they get back together. Jokic is a strong contender for a second straight MVP title after becoming the first NBA player to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a regular season.