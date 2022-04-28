Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6

By PETER FINNEY Jr.

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games. Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit. The Suns will face the Dallas-Utah winner in the second round. Booker scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.