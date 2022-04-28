Phillips’ infield hit lifts Rays to 2-1 win over Mariners

DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips bounced a tiebreaking single off pitcher Chris Flexen’s leg in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 Thursday.

With Harold Ramirez on third base and two out in a 1-1 game, Phillips grounded a comebacker at Flexen (1-3) that caromed off the pitcher’s right leg toward the left side of the infield, which was vacated by a shift. Ramirez scored easily.

J.P. Feyereisen (1-0) got the win after pitching a perfect seventh and eighth.

Ryan Thompson, the Rays’ sixth pitcher of the game, struck out pinch-hitter Tom Murphy with a runner on second to end the game and earn his second save.

Phillips had two hits, drove in both of Tampa Bay’s runs and had a big outfield assist in the ninth inning.

After Adam Frazier’s leadoff single, Eugenio Suarez drove in Seattle’s run with a triple in the first off starter Jeffrey Springs.

Flexen gave up two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out four.

Seattle manager Scott Servais, who had two calls successfully reversed by replay challenges, was ejected by home plate umpire Shane Livensparger after a called third strike on Julio Rodriguez in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales had a normal throwing routine Thursday after being struck on the left wrist by a 109 mph line drive in the first inning Wednesday night. The Mariners have not determined whether Gonzales will make his next start Monday at Houston. … IF Evan White (sports hernia) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Rays: C Mike Zunino sat out a second game after straining his left bicep Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Matt Brash (1-1, 4.20) will face Marlins RHP Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 5.87) on Friday night in the first of three games at Miami.

Rays: RHP Corey Kluber (0-1, 3.68) will pitch the opener of a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins and RHP Dylan Bundy (3-0, 0.59) on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports