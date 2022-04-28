Stars top line Pavelski-Robertson-Hintz all 70-point scorers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski is a point-a-game player at 37 years old for the Dallas Stars. He is part of the top line with 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson and his fellow 20-something forward Roope Hintz. Coach Rick Bowness said that line has carried Dallas all season. The wild-card Stars are the only of the 16 teams heading into the playoffs while being outscored this season The Pavelski-Robertson-Hintz line has combined for 230 points. That is four shy of matching the highest-scoring trio that was part of the team’s first season in Dallas nearly three decades ago.