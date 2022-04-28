Steelers tab Pitt QB Kenny Pickett as Big Ben’s successor

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett is staying in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed the former University of Pittsburgh star with the 20th overall pick in the NFL draft. The move makes Pickett the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January. Pickett spent five seasons working on the other side of the building the Steelers share with the Panthers. He came into his own last fall when he threw for 42 touchdowns, was named ACC Player of the Year and finished in the Heisman Trophy behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.