Vikings move way down in 1st round in deal with Lions

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the first round of the NFL draft. They had the No. 12 pick and packaged it in a trade with a division opponent to move down 20 spots. The Vikings sent the 12th overall selection and pick No. 46 to Detroit for the 32nd, 34th and 66th selections. The net result of the 20-spot slide in the first round for the Vikings was an early third-rounder and a 12-spot jump in the second round. This is the first draft for new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.