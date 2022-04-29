Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2. Bumgarner outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. Bumgarner threw a season-high 89 pitches in five innings, giving up one run on three hits. Luis Frias, Noé Ramirez, Joe Mantiply and Ian Kennedy combined for four innings of relief. Wainwright gave up a season-high five walks. Paul Goldschmidt’s solo home run in the first snapped an eight-game homerless drought for the Cardinals.