Calipari: Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas leaving for Duke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari tweeted that assistant Jai Lucas is leaving the Wildcats to join the staff of first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer. Duke hasn’t commented publicly on its assistant coach vacancy. But in a Friday post on Twitter, account, Calipari said that Lucas told him Thursday he was leaving for an unspecified “promotion” at another school. Told it was Duke, the Hall of Fame coach said Lucas expected him to be mad before expressing his support to do what’s best for his family. Lucas was a Kentucky assistant last season after arriving in August 2020 as recruiting coordinator.