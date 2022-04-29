Champion Rams finally start draft with Wisconsin OL Bruss

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams showed up fashionably late to the NFL draft to make their first pick. They grabbed Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss at the back of the third round. The Rams used the 104th overall selection to get Bruss, a hulking lineman who played mostly right tackle for the Badgers. He will be an immediate candidate to start at right guard for the champs after the departure of Austin Corbett to Carolina in free agency. After trading away their first three selections to secure the veteran talent that won the title, the Rams were the last team to make a pick in the three-day draft.