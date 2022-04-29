Skip to Content
Chesterman elected president of Australian Olympic Committee

SYDNEY (AP) — Ian Chesterman has moved up from vice president to president in voting to replace departing Australian Olympic Committee chief John Coates. Chesterman defeated former Olympic athlete Mark Stockwell 67-26 in the vote held during the AOC’s annual general meeting. Coates was the person responsible for delivering two Olympics to Australia — the 2000 Sydney Games and the 2032 version set to be held in Brisbane. But he has relinquished his role following 32 years as president.  Coates will remain as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee until 2024. IOC president Thomas Bach has traveled to Sydney to speak at Coates’ celebration dinner.

