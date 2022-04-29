Collins beats Puig to reach 2nd round at Madrid Open

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins has advanced to the second round of the Madrid Open with a straight-set victory over Monica Puig. The sixth-seeded American won the last eight games on the Arantxa Sánchez court. Puig is returning to action following shoulder and bicep surgeries. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican appeared in only four matches since her first major surgery in 2019. Another American to advance was 12th-seeded Jessica Pegula.