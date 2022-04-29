Colts take WR Pierce with 1st draft, plug offensive holes

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts finally made some noise on the second night of the NFL draft by making receiver Alec Pierce their first pick at No. 53 overall. General manager Chris Ballard then added tight end Jelani Woods and left tackle Bernhard Raimann with two third-round picks. And the Colts made their second trade of the day to get safety Nick Cross at No. 96 overall. Pierce fills a big hole for Indianapolis as a deep-ball threat opposite 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Woods provides depth and Raimann’s presence could end a two-year search for a new left tackle.