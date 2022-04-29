Cowboys pick Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams in 2nd round

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have selected Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams with the 56th overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft. The addition comes after the Cowboys unexpectedly lost defensive end Randy Gregory to Denver in free agency. Williams set an Ole Miss record with 12 1/2 sacks last season. Like Gregory seven years ago, Williams joins Dallas with a history of off-field issues. He was suspended at Ole Miss in July 2020 after being charged with sexual battery. Williams was reinstated after the charge was dropped. Dallas has the 88th overall pick in the third round.