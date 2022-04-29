Falcons trade up to draft Penn State edge rusher Ebiketie

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons traded up in the second round of the NFL draft to address one of their biggest needs by selecting Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. The Falcons finished last in the NFL with 18 sacks in 2021 — 11 fewer than any other team. Placing a priority on boosting their pass rush, the Falcons moved up in a trade with the New York Giants to select Ebiketie with their first of two second-round picks. Atlanta selected XXXX later in the second round. Southern California wide receiver Drake London was Atlanta’s first-round pick on Thursday night.