Giants make 2 trades, take Kentucky WR Robinson in 2nd round

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After making two trades to pick up extra draft picks, the New York Giants took wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson of Kentucky in the second round of the NFL draft. Robinson had a breakout season in 2021, catching 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. The Giants dropped down in both their second-round trades. First they traded the No. 36 pick overall to the Jets for No. 38 and a fifth-round pick. The Giants sent the 38th pick to Atlanta for the 43rd and an extra fourth-round choice.