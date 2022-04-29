Giménez hits slam, Naylor homers as Guardians beat A’s 9-8

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit his first career grand slam, Josh Naylor’s two-run home run capped a four-run seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-8, snapping a seven-game losing streak. Naylor’s home run off Domingo Acevedo (0-1) came after the Guardians opened the inning with three consecutive doubles, including José Ramírez’s two-run hit. Ramírez also homered in his 1,000th career game with Cleveland, which won for the first time since completing a sweep of the White Sox on April 21. Andrés Giménez connected for his first career grand slam.