Howell, Ross, “Punt God” still available on Day 3 of draft

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

There are stars to be found in the final rounds of the NFL draft. They’re just not easy to spot. Heading into Day 3 of the draft Saturday, there’s plenty of talented players and potential starters out there. And maybe a few hidden gems. Among the most intriguing players left on the board are North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and San Diego State’s “Punt God,” Matt Araiza.