Kings’ Dustin Brown looks back on career, ahead to playoffs

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Brown didn’t want a distracting farewell tour, so he waited until just before the final game of the Los Angeles Kings’ regular season to announce his impending retirement. Brown is grateful his 18-season career is lasting a couple of weeks longer because the Kings are headed back to the playoffs after a three-year absence. He’s hoping for an extra couple of months. Brown has been a critical part of the best years in this Second Six franchise’s history, including its Stanley Cup championship runs in 2012 and 2014.