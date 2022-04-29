Lowe, Zunino homer, Rays beat Twins to end 7-game win streak

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe and Mike Zunino homered for the first time this season, Corey Kluber gave up one hit in six innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Minnesota 6-1 to snap the Twins’ seven-game win streak. Lowe’s first career homer came in a four-run first inning off Twins starter Dylan Bundy. Zunino’s solo shot put the Rays up 6-0 in the third. Kluber (1-1) gave up one run on one hit and no walks in six innings, striking out six in his fourth start for the Rays. The Rays jumped on Bundy (3-1) from the opening pitch, which Brandon Lowe hit for a double. Wander Franco followed with an RBI double and after a single by Yandy Diaz. Lowe’s three-run homer made it 4-0.