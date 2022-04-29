McMahon’s 3-run HR powers Rockies past MLB-worst Reds, 10-4

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies sent the Cincinnati Reds to their major league-worst 17th loss in 20 games with a 10-4 victory. Elias Diaz also went deep and Antonio Senzatela pitched 6 1/3 strong innings for the Rockies, who had 14 hits. The Reds are off to their worst start since beginning 3-18 in 2018, and dropped their fourth straight. Hunter Greene was charged with four runs and six hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.