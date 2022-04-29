Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 7 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and relievers Drew Smith and Joely Rodríguez have combined to pitch seven no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked three while making his 23rd major league start. Smith struck out four and walked one in 1 1/3 innings and Rodríguez finished the sevent. Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made running catches to end the first and second innings and then slid to snare Jean Segura’s sinking liner to finish the third. There hasn’t been a no-hitter thrown in the majors this season. Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only no-hitter in 2012 when he beat St. Louis.