NFL Draft: Texans add safety Pitre, WR Metchie in 2nd round

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans selected Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the second round with the 37th pick in the NFL draft Friday night, further bolstering their secondary after taking LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick. The Texans then traded three lower picks with the Browns to move up to No. 44 to pick Alabama receiver John Metchie III. They moved up again later in the draft when they drafted Alabama linebacker Christian Harris with the 75th pick after trading picks 80 and 162 to the Broncos.