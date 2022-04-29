Pats look to boost WRs, take Baylor’s Thornton in 2nd round

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made a move to add more weapons around second-year quarterback Mac Jones, moving up to select Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the NFL draft. New England traded its second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for the 50th pick to take Thornton. It is New England’s second straight offensive pick after taking offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round. Thornton was a second-team All-Big 12 pick as a senior in 2021 and was the Bears’ leading receiver, catching 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 starts.