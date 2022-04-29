Rahm grabs 2-shot lead going into weekend at Mexico Open

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is playing well in the calm or the wind. He faced strong gusts Friday in the Mexico Open. That didn’t keep the world’s No. 2 player from making eight birdies. That gives the Spaniard a two-shot lead over Alex Smalley going into the weekend at Vallarta Vidanta. Rahm shot a 66 with a birdie on the last hole. Smalley is a PGA Tour rookie. He shot 30 on the front nine to close out his round of 66. That included an eagle from 165 yards away in the third fairway. Patrick Reed was among those three shots back.