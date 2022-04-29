Ravens draft injured Michigan edge rusher Ojabo in 2nd round

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have selected David Ojabo in the second round of the NFL draft. The Ravens put their faith in the Michigan edge rusher’s considerable potential even though he’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon. It may be a while before Ojabo can make an impact for Baltimore, but the Ravens could use help with their pass rush. Ojabo teamed up with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to lead Michigan to the Big Ten title last season. Ojabo had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season.