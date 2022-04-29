Sevilla held by Cádiz at home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla is in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cádiz to 1-1. The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona. The Catalan club can regain second place when it hosts Mallorca on Sunday. Sevilla is three points ahead of Atlético Madrid. Atlético visits Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Leader Real Madrid is 14 points clear at the top and needs a draw from its last five matches to win the title.