Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

After two more trades, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick Friday night. Minnesota started the second day of the draft with the second pick in the second round, No. 34, but made another intra-division trade. The Vikings traded the pick to Green Bay for the No. 53 and 59 selections. Minnesota then traded 53, 77 and 192 to the Indianapolis Colts to move up and draft Booth, the 6-foot, 194-pound cornerback that addresses a key need for the Vikings.