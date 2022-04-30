49ers address needs at offensive line, cornerback in draft

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers went into the NFL draft with only a few obvious positions of need they could potentially target. While San Francisco found some options at cornerback and guard, the Niners leave the draft still with some potential questions at center and safety. The Niners took a pair of college tackles who they believe will best fit as guards in the NFL and also drafted two cornerbacks on the final day of the draft. Those picks came a day after San Francisco added more depth at edge rusher with USC’s Drake Jackson in the second round and potential playmakers in LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price and SMU receiver Danny Gray in the third.