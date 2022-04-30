Bengals address depth needs on defense with DB-heavy draft

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals focused on defense in the NFL draft, using their first three picks to get players they expect to be immediate contributors. The Super Bowl runner-up Bengals used five of their six picks in the draft to get defensive players. They came in seeking depth for the secondary and defensive line. They selected Michigan safety Daxton Hill in the first round with the 31st pick, then traded up three spots to take Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the second (60), before getting Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter in the third (95).