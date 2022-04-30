Browns check boxes, add talent in draft but Mayfield lingers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns checked all the boxes in this year’s NFL draft. Except one. Cleveland added some quality players but was unable to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield, who remains on the team’s roster and in limbo. Mayfield became expendable when the team acquired three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson last month. The Browns appeared to be close to making a deal with Carolina on Friday for Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. But talks broke down and the Panthers drafted a quarterback. Browns general manager Andrew Berry called the Mayfield situation “fluid.” Cleveland drafted four offensive players, four defensive, and took a kicker this weekend.