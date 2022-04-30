Burnley boosts EPL survival hopes with comeback over Watford

WATFORD, England (AP) — Burnley has scored two late goals and taken a huge step toward English Premier League survival with a 2-1 win over struggling Watford, which became the first team in top-flight history to lose 11 straight home games. Josh Brownhill scored the winner in the 86th minute at Vicarage Road less than four minutes after Jack Cork’s leaping header equalized for Burnley, which remained unbeaten under caretaker manager Mike Jackson. Burnley was five points clear of the relegation zone, though 18th-placed Everton has two games in hand.