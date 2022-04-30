Commanders draft for immediate help except for QB Sam Howell

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders spent most of their draft picking NFL-ready players who can help them improve right away. First-round receiver Jahan Dotson, second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. and most of the Day 3 selections fit that bill. Their only long-term future move came with the first pick in the fifth round when they took North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell as a developmental prospect. Howell was the sixth QB taken in the draft after being projected as a second- or third-rounder. He’ll get the chance to develop behind starter Carson Wentz and projected backup Taylor Heinicke.