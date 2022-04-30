Healthy Warriors ready for semifinals vs. young Grizzlies

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Golden State Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons. They’re as healthy as they’ve been since reaching five straight NBA Finals between 2015 and 2019. That run started in 2015 when the Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the semifinals against Memphis. That marked big swing for both franchises. The rebuilt Grizzlies are back in the second round for the first time in seven years. Ja Morant leads a young, brash and deep roster that edged out Golden State for the No. 2 seed in the West. The Grizzlies want to see how they match up with the three-time NBA champs starting Sunday with Game 1.