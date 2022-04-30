Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has clinched a record-extending 35th Spanish league title after its reserve squad comfortably defeated Espanyol 4-0. Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema scored to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Madrid an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go. It is 17 points in front of Sevilla and 18 points ahead of Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues. Marcelo also reached a milestone with his 24th career title with Madrid.