Reds designate OF Aquino for assignment, promote RHP Overton

DENVER (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds cut outfielder Aristides Aquino, clearing a roster spot for right-hander Connor Overton to start Saturday night at Colorado. Aquino was in his fifth season with the Reds and struggled this year, batting .049 with 23 strikeouts in 41 at-bats over 15 games. The 28-year-old Overton made his major league debut last season and pitched for Toronto and Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old Aquino was designated for assignment. He hit .205 with 32 homers in 179 games for Cincinnati.