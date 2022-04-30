Trevor Bauer ready for fight with MLB over suspension

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Bauer is keeping up the fight to protect his pitching career, reputation and earning power in the face of his unpaid, two-season suspension by Major League Baseball. Now, it will be an arbitrator’s turn to decide whether he ever plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers or any other MLB team again. Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue rolling along without their highest-paid player. They’re off to a strong start this season after reaching the National League Championship Series last year.