Published 4:14 AM

West Ham identifies fans who allegedly hit German reporters

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has given police the names of two fans who allegedly struck two German radio journalists at London Stadium while broadcasting a Europa League semifinal match. The Premier League club investigated after the commentators reported on air that they were punched by fans seated behind them during West Ham’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals. No charges had been filed as of early Saturday.

