Blue Jays beat Yanks 2-1, end New York’s 11-game win streak

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s tiebreaking single stand up as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 to end New York’s winning streak at 11. Matt Chapman homered and Yusei Kikuchi allowed a run over a season-high six innings for Toronto, which narrowly held on. Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out single off Romano in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Locastro, who advanced to second on Josh Donaldson’s hit. Aaron Hicks struck out and Joey Gallo walked to load the bases for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who grounded out to end it.