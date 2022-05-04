Paul has another stellar fourth, Suns blow past Mavs 129-109

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, including 14 in another spectacular fourth quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns over the Dallas Mavericks 129-109 for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Paul poured in 14 points during the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, almost single-handedly turning a tight game into a comfortable Suns victory. Booker led the Suns with 30 points on 11 of 19 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. The Suns shot 64.5% overall and made 52% of their 3-pointers. Game 3 is on Friday in Dallas.