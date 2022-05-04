Young Yankees fan given Judge HR ball meets his hero

TORONTO (AP) — The young Yankees fan who became a viral sensation this week shed more tears of joy on Wednesday when he met his hero, New York slugger Aaron Judge. It came hours after cameras captured nine-year-old Derek Rodriguez tearfully hugging Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta after Lanzillotta snagged Judge’s sixth-inning home run ball and handed it to Derek. Rodriguez, his family and Lanzillotta were invited onto the field and into the Yankees dugout before Wednesday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. Judge chatted with Derek, signed the home run ball and handed over a pair of his batting gloves.