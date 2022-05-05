Celtics’ Smart optimistic he’ll be available for Game 3

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says there’s a “strong likelihood” he’ll play Saturday after missing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal with a bruised right thigh. Celtics coach Ime Udoka says they’ll “know more tomorrow, how he reacts to what he did today.” The series is tied 1-1 as it heads back to Milwaukee after the Celtics earned a 109-86 victory in Game 2. Smart says the injury is similar to an issue he faced in the regular season. The NBA defensive player of the year missed six games in January due to a quadriceps problem.