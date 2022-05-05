China’s 6-10 Han among international WNBA players to watch

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Han Xu feels much more comfortable in her second WNBA stint with the New York Liberty. The 6-foot-10 center from China missed the last two WNBA seasons. She stayed in China amid COVID-19 lockdowns and training for the Olympics. Now the 22-year-old Han is back in New York after growing an inch. She feels more ready to play in the WNBA and is one of 21 international players on opening day rosters from countries all over the globe, including Australia, Belgium, Canada and Japan