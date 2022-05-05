Chris Mueller returns to MLS from Scotland with Chicago Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — American winger Chris Mueller is returning to Major League Soccer after just one-half of a season in Scotland, joining the Chicago Fire in a free transfer from Hibernian. Mueller agreed to a four-year contract that included a team option for 2026. Chicago acquired MLS rights to the 25-year-old from Schaumburg, Illinois, from Orlando for $500,000 in General Allocation Money plus Chicago’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Orlando will get MLS discovery rights to an unidentified player, could receive $150,000 more in GAM based on performance and would get a percentage of future transfer fees.