Frankfurt sets up Europa League final vs. Rangers
By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press
Eintracht Frankfurt reached its first European final in 42 years by knocking West Ham out of the Europa League on Thursday, setting up a title game against Scottish club Rangers. Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham 1-0 at home to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory in the semifinals, while Rangers overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg by defeating RB Leipzig 3-1 at a raucous Ibrox Stadium in Glagow. In the inaugural Europa Conference League, Jose Mourinho will have a chance to add another trophy to his collection after his Roma set up a final against Feyenoord in new third-tier competition.
Comments