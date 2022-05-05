Olesen tied for lead at British Masters amid career rebuild

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen shot a 6-under 66 to share the lead in the opening round of the British Masters in his bid to end a four-year title drought and get his career back on track after a damaging court case. Olesen’s last win was at the Italian Open in June 2018. He was suspended by the European tour the following year after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee. Olesen was acquitted by a court in December. The Danish player said the case had a “devastating impact” on his career. Olesen was tied for the lead with Ryan Fox.